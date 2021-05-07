LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LMAT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,860. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.