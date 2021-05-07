Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $26.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $29.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

LEN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,716. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

