Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $203,957.16 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:LII opened at $342.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.85.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
