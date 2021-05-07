Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $203,957.16 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LII opened at $342.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

