Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $348.55

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $348.55 and last traded at $348.55, with a volume of 921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.28.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

