Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 64.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

