Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 27,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Leslie’s by 88.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $5,620,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

