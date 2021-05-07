Levolution (LEVL) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $93,200.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00085747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.00797496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.08916156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,178,474 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

