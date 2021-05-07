LHT (LHT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $220,057.82 and approximately $25.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007522 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 76.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

