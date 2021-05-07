Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.