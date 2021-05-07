Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

LLNW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 18,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,957. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.