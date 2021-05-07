Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 3,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,491. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

