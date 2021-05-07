Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.09. 445,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

