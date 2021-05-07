Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. 41,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,570. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

