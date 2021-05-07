Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,219,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.19 and a 200-day moving average of $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.