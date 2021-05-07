Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $3,081.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,771.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.00 or 0.06135794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.96 or 0.02485082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.78 or 0.00634339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00218513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.00816366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00733344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.38 or 0.00540383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005137 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

