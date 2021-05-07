LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.