Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 82.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

