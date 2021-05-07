loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 9.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 32,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 668,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.