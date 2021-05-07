Loblaw Companies Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

L has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

L opened at C$70.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

