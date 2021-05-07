Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$76.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.86.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$70.30. 268,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The company has a market cap of C$24.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

