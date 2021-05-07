Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.400-26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

