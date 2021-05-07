Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.79. 10,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,799. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.