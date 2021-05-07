Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOMA. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

LOMA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $703.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

