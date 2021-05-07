Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

RIDE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

