Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $78.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,301 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

