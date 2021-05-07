LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.91. 11,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

