LTO Network (LTO) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $161.42 million and $15.40 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.
LTO Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “
Buying and Selling LTO Network
