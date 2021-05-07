LTO Network (LTO) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $161.42 million and $15.40 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,095 coins and its circulating supply is 282,643,721 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

