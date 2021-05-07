Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $27.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $124.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $6,125,000. THB Asset Management grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 155,295 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

LUNA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.57 million, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

