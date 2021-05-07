Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lyft by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 157,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

