MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $53.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $56.14. 343,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,676. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.