Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,938.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

