Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $48.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.