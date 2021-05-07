Maker (MKR) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $5,071.21 or 0.08823155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and $353.46 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00083270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.00794334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044118 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

