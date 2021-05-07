Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.86

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 45016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$254.55 million and a PE ratio of 21.87.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

