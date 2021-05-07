ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 212,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,187. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

