Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2285 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

