Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.59 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.