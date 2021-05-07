Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to $39.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MLFNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

