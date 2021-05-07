Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.57. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

