Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Position Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,687,000 after acquiring an additional 947,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $13,108,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $5,202,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $36.54 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $768,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.