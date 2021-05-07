Mark A. Freemer Buys 5,400 Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Director Mark A. Freemer acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,981.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EMCF stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

