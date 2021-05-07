MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post sales of $196.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.63 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $786.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $810.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $890.78 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $18.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $438.61. The company had a trading volume of 604,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.45. MarketAxess has a one year low of $434.22 and a one year high of $606.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

