Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.63. 577,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,840. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.