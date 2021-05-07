Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.15

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 13807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

