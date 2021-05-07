Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.32.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Match Group by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

