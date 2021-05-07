Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Materion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

