Matryx (MTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $623,819.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 48% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Matryx has a market cap of $2.33 million and $623,819.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matryx has traded down 89.8% against the dollar. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matryx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00087375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00783561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00101837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.09055244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.