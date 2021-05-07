Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 11.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 648,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,959,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,972 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,008,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

