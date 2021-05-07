Matthew Wagner Ferguson Sells 10,000 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $35.07 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.12 million, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.