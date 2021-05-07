Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CFO Biggs C. Porter Buys 3,400 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAXR opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

